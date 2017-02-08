MIRPURKHAS - Sindh government has launched a tree plantation campaign in the province during which 1.4 million saplings would be planted.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, Chief Conservator of the Forest Department said that around 400000 plants would be grown on both sides of the roads.

Giving details, he said that in district Mirpurkhas 0.200 million plants, 0.175 million in district Umerkot and 0.175 million would be planted in district Tharparkar.

He further said that National Green Day would be celebrated on Feb 9 under the auspices of Forest Department as part of the campaign.

He appealed to the divisional and district administration of Mirpurkhas and elected representatives to ensure that trees were planted in the premises of schools and colleges on Feb 9.

He stressed the need for including peasants, students, NGOs and government employees in the campaign. He also asked the concerned authorities to hold seminars in order to raise awareness about the importance and benefits of trees.