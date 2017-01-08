KARACHI - Cold weather is expected to continue in the city throughout this month, said Chief Meteorologist, Karachi, Abdul Rasheed on Saturday.

Regarding the forecast for Karachi for the next 24 hour, he said there would be dry weather with cool night and hazy morning. The range of minimum temperature during the period would be between 11 to 13 degrees centigrade.

Minimum temperature recorded on Saturday was 15 degrees centigrade whereas maximum was 26.5 degrees centigrade. Humidity in the morning was 14 percent whereas it was 12 percent in the evening.