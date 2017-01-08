SHIKARPUR : Stuart Ganj police raided a hideout, arrested most wanted drug peddler Imamuddin and seized five kilograms of hashish from his possession.

According to an official, Imamuddin was wanted by police in several criminal cases, which were registered against him at various police stations in Shikarpur District. An FIR was registered against him at Stuart Ganj Police Station on behalf of the state.

TRADER DEPRIVED OF CASH, VALUABLES: A trader, Shah Bakhsh Malik, is said to have deprived of Rs1 million and a costly mobile phone by three armed men. The robbers managed to run away after committing the crime near Zarkhail Road in the limits of New Faujdari Police Station on Saturday, the victim said. “We have received the information about this incident, but the trader did not come here to lodge his complaint. However, a police team has been sent to collect information about the incident. Strict action will be taken against the culprits,” said an official of New Faujdari Police Station.