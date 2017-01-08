KARACHI - The construction of Golimar Underpass will be completed by January 15 and it will help end traffic gridlocks in the surrounding areas, said City Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Saturday.

Talking to media persons after inspecting construction work at the underpass, the mayor said he wished this underpass be named after a renowned personality, said a press release issued here. He directed the officials to ensure high standard of construction work.

The mayor said this Rs450 million underpass had a total length of 375 meters and width of eight meters. He said the installation of a pedestrian bridge would also be started soon after completion of the project.

Akhtar was accompanied by District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, Municipal Commissioner Dr Badar Jameel, MS Senior Director Masood Alam, Technical Services DG Shahab Anwer and others.

Separately, Akhtar said that traders had a major role in the development and progress of the city and country.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the All Karachi Tajir Ittehad in his honour, the mayor said the problems of the city would be solved with unity and harmony, says a statement issued here.

All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman Attique Mir, Cloth Market Chairman S. Alam, Akram Rana and other traders and shopkeepers attended the reception.

The mayor said shopkeepers would be provided with special bags to dispose of garbage and other waste in order to ensure cleanliness in the city. Akhtar said the business community paid taxes; therefore, they deserved better civic facilities. Despite a lack of resources and powers, "We have started the 100-day cleanliness drive in selected union councils of Karachi,” he said.He said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also wanted to solve problems of the city and "we have given them our suggestions".

All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman Attique Mir said the mayor had the spirit and desire to solve the problems of the city; therefore, the government should give him the needed powers. He expressed the hope that the mayor and his team would solve the city's problems.

YOUNG GENERATION WANTS CLEAN, GREEN CITY: VOHRA

Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra said on Saturday that cleanliness was essential for a healthy environment. He was talking to media persons at Hassan Square Flyover where he participated in a cleanliness awareness campaign.

The drive was organised by the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East with the help of students of colleges and institutes in Gulshan Zone, said a statement issued here. He said the participation of youth in cleanliness campaign was a proof that the young generation wanted clean and green city.

DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, City Councillor Sabeen Ghori and other officials were also present. He said it was necessary to keep roads, bridges, flyovers and underpasses clean and green by refraining from dumping garbage and other waste along roads and bridges.

City Councillor Sabeen Ghori said the awareness campaign was part of the 100-day cleanliness drive in the city. In the first phase, she said, students of various colleges and universities in Gulshan Zone had been taken onboard for the campaign.

She said now the second phase was aimed at creating awareness among the masses about cleanliness.