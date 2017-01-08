KARACHI - A member of the Shia community was shot dead apparently in a sectarian attack in Rizvia Society on Saturday.

According to details, 40-year-old Zulfiqar Hussain, son of Syed Hussain, had come to Pakistan from Australia about 10 days ago to attend his brother’s wedding in Karachi. He was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists near the Scrap Market in the Jahangirabad area in the limits of Rizvia Police Station.

Police said the deceased had been living in Australia for the last 10 years. He left home for shopping on a motorcycle when armed motorcyclists targeted him. His autopsy was conducted at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Quoting the initial investigation report, police said it was apparently a sectarian attack. The case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

ALLEGED ROBBER KILLED

IN ‘ENCOUNTER’

Police on Saturday claimed to have killed a robber in an encounter in the Orangi Town area of the city.

According to police, an exchange of fire between an armed robber and a police team occurred near Orangi Town No. 5. As a result, the robber was killed. The robber was identified as Zeshan, 22, who was wanted to police in a number of robbery cases. Police also claimed to have found a weapon on his body. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.