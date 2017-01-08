KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry has said the Panama leaks case has entered the final round and the coming weeks are crucial as the court is going to complete the hearing soon.

He said that disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would not derail the democratic process in the country. He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had decided to focus on Sindh and Karachi with an aim to get good results in the next general election.

Fawad said this while addressing a press conference at Insaf House Karachi on Saturday. PTI leaders Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Imran Ismail, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Jamal Siddiqui, Aziz Afridi, Dawa Khan Sabir and others were also present on the occasion.

The PTI spokesperson said the Panama leaks case hearing would resume on Monday and party lawyer Naeem Bokhari would give his arguments on the issue. He said that Maryam Nawaz was a beneficiary and front woman of a company of Nawaz Sharif. “The statements of Nawaz Sharif and his children on various occasions do not match,” he said. The prime minister has to present evidence of his assets from 1993 to 2006, he said. He said the Panama leaks case had reached its final round and expressed the hope that proceedings would reach the conclusion with next two weeks.

He asked as to how Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja could defend him in courts when he had openly criticised his client on the issue. He blamed the government for spending money from the national exchequer on a private matter of the prime minister and his family.

Fawad said the Panama leaks case was not Imran’s personal issue; it was an international issue whereby billions of rupees were plundered. It was nation’s wealth that was robbed by some corrupt elements, Fawad said in response to a question. It seems Nawaz Sharif has named himself as democracy and disqualification of Nawaz will harm democracy. He said that disqualification of Nawaz and his family would not derail democracy.

To a question about the politics of Karachi, he said that Sindh and Karachi were neglected for long and now the people of province were looking towards PTI Chairman Imran Khan for change. Imran has decided to focus on Sindh and Karachi, he added.