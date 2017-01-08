KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Labour Wing President Zubair Khan on Saturday joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) along with his several associates.

The announcement was made at a press conference by Zubair along with his associates and PPP leaders Senator Saeed Ghani and Waqar Mehdi at the PPP Media Cell.

Addressing the press conference, Zubair thanked the PPP leadership for accepting him into the party ranks. He said the PTI was formed by the middleclass but later the people who were doing politics in drawing rooms hijacked party Chairman Imran Khan and the middleclass people left the party.

He said the PPP gave them the due respect. He said that PPP leaders had a history of struggle for the labour class of the country. “Imran Khan was trapped in drawing room politics and he forgot that when he started his journey only 50 people were with him and it was he (Zubair) who reorganised the labour wing of the party even in Punjab,” he said. Now the party has been hijacked by the elite class, he said.

He accused Imran Khan of using the poor people and said that more people would join the PPP in the coming days.

Senator Saeed Ghani welcomed Zubair and other PTI activists who joined the PPP and said they would play their part in strengthening the party in the city. He said the PPP was against any form of discrimination and was the only party in the country that had raised voice for the labour class of the country.

Responding to a query, Ghani said that it was the incumbent Finance Minister Ishaq Dar who opposed an amnesty scheme in the PPP era, but now he was bringing an amnesty scheme.

“Ishaq Dar should apologise to the nation for opposing the amnesty scheme during our rule,” he said.

Responding to a query pertaining to voluntary return scheme of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the PPP leader said that voluntary return powers should be withdrawn from the NAB chairman; he should act in line with directives of the courts. He said the federal government announced at the time of introduction of military courts that it would reform the judicial system of the country. Now, when the tenure of the military courts has expired, the nation should question the government about reforms in the judicial system, he said.