KARACHI - The K-Electric claims to have managed to significantly improve reliability of power supply across its network.

It says a testimony to this is a decrease in its transmission and distribution losses from 36% in 2009 to 22% in 2016, exemption of 61% of Karachi from loadsheding and provision of uninterrupted power supply to all industrial zones.

In 2016, the utility managed to extend exemption and reduce loadsheding in various loss-incurring communities across the city, including Sharifabad, Ishaqabad and Batwa Nagar in Liaquatabad; Ismailiya Platinum area and Khwaja Jamaat Khana in Garden; Mehmoodabad and some parts of Shantinagar in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and major portion of FB Area Block 9, 15, 18 and 19. On the other hand, efforts are under way to reduce loadsheding in Baloch Para, Patel Para and Ranchore Line.

According to the KE spokesperson, “The utility company managed to further increase transparency and convenience for consumers through initiatives like mobile facilitation vans (IBC on Wheels) and establishment of new connection front desks besides upgrading its distribution infrastructure in various areas. The continuous upgrade of infrastructure reinforces our long-term commitment to serving the people of Karachi. Our low-cost meter drives and camps provide a one-stop shop for our consumers to approach us and instantly apply and acquire low-cost meters and eventually, a connection.”

“KE is closely aligned with its objective of putting consumers at the heart of everything it does, and has always been at the forefront to introduce cutting-edge technology and innovative services per the evolving consumer needs and expectations. The power utility has invested $1.2 billion into its network since 2009, enhancing its generation and improving its transmission and distribution infrastructure,” he said.