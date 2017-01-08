KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan has said that Sindh rulers are neglecting the urban region of the province even today and funds for community development programmes for Karachi and Hyderabad have not been released yet.

Khawaja, who is also MQM-P opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, expressed these views while talking to the media here on Saturday.

He said it was unfortunate that the urban region of the province was being neglected for long and Karachi and Hyderabad were being deprived of local government powers.

Apart from this, he said, all funds had been released for rural parts of Sindh.

He said that rulers’ pessimistic approach was the main hurdle in the development of the urban region of Sindh.

Khawaja said the Sindh government led by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) always allocated funds for the development of Karachi, but did not spend them.

He said the provincial government failed to spend even 30 percent of the Rs200 billion development funds allocated for Karachi. This is enough to prove incompetence of the provincial rulers, he added.