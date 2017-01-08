HYDERABAD - Provincial Oversight and Coordination Cell for All Public and Primary Healthcare Programmes Chairperson Azra Pechuho has asked the departments concerned to take part in polio and other diseases eradication campaigns with dedication and devotion. She said that strict action would be taken against those who found negligent in duty.

She expressed these remarks while presiding over a meeting at Shahbaz Building on Saturday on performance of divisional task forces and polio eradication committees. She asked the officers to take action against the lady health workers and staff found negligent in duty otherwise they would be held responsible.

The children who were not immunised during the anti-polio campaigns due to refusal of their parents should be vaccinated after convincing their parents, she advised. She emphasised the need for formation of a comprehensive system of vaccination of children against polio and other diseases.

She asked all District Health Officers and other concerned officers of the province to maintain and update their micro plans of vaccination during polio eradication campaigns. The higher authorities should be informed if the officers find any hurdle in implementation of their plans, she added.

She also underlined the need for proper training of staff engaged in polio eradication campaign so that they could be able to do their tasks in better direction. Special attention should be given to external and internal routes as well as combined limitations of the two districts, she added.

Deputy commissioners, district health officers and district officers of the concerned departments of Hyderabad Division briefed the chairperson of the Provincial Oversight and Coordination Cell for All Public and Primary Healthcare Programmes about the performance of polio eradication campaigns in their areas.

The meeting was attended among others by Member of National Assembly Standing Committee on Polio Shahnaz Wazir Ai, Hyderabad Commissioner Qazi Shahid Pervez and Emergency Operation Cell In-Charge Fayyaz Jatoi.