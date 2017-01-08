KARACHI - Abdul Hafeez Lakho, renowned lawyer and counsel for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in a landmark case, passed away on Saturday. He was about 80.

His funeral prayers were offered at Karachi’s Masjid Sultan after Zuhr prayers.

All judicial affairs were put on hold in Karachi’s City Court on the request of the Karachi Bar Association. All judicial affairs of the Sindh High Court were also postponed owing to his death. His son Mubeen Lakho is a famous lawyer at Sindh High Court.

Abdul Hafeez Lakho was a counsel for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the murder case of former Advocate General of Sindh Nawab Muhammed Khan. According to Secretary of the Sindh High Court Bar Association, Kashif Piracha, Lakho had been ill for quite some time. He remained president of the Sindh High Court Bar Association. Piracha lauded Lakho’s services for the cause of democracy.

BILAWAL OFFERS CONDOLENCES

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned and senior lawyer Abdul Hafeez Lakho.

Bilawal, in a condolence message, praised late Lakho's struggle for democracy and rule of law. He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the members of the bereaved family to bear the loss.





NNI/APP