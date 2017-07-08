KARACHI - Police apprehended 23 suspects including militant of banned outfit during separate targeted raids in different parts of the city on Friday.

According to details, Site-B section police on tip off conducted a raid near from railway track and arrested a militant of banned outfit namely Muhammad Feroz. Police said claimed to have recovered a grenade and pistol from his possession.

Police said that the suspect belonged to Sipah-e-Sahaba. Nipper police conducted raid at a gambling den and arrested five people including Rafiq, irfan, Yonus, Parkash and Shehzad Hussain while police also recovered 10 thousand rupees of gambling. Mominabad police during a crackdown against criminals arrested six suspects including Rahimullah, Qadir, Ahmed, Kamran, Asif and Abdul Hameed.

Police said that narcotics and weapons were also recovered from their possession. Jackson police has arrested two criminal including Irfan and Ahsanullah during separate raids. Police said that one kilogram hashish and weapon recovered from the arrested suspects.

Ittehad Town police arrested four suspects including Sahib Dad, Umer Shehbaz, Muhammad Shah and Ajab Khan while weapons and narcotics also recovered from possession of them. Super Market police arrested three criminals including Rehmat Ali aka Manjan, Muhammad Zubair and Muhammad Salman, weapons also recovered from their possession.

Separately, Zaman Town police arrested two suspects including Muhammad Yosuf and Muhammad Irfan. Police said that a snatched motorbike and weapons were recovered from possession of them.