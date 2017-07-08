KARACHI - Revival of social and political activities in Karachi has enabled people to exercise their right of expression which itself is prerequisite for a strong democratic culture, said Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair. Talking to a delegation of Aga Khan Shia Imami Ismaili Council of Pakistan led by its President, Hafiz Sher Ali, he said democracy was crucial for modern day countries.

It is democracy that has helped restoration of peace in Karachi and consequent revival of business, economic, cultural and literary activities in the metropolis.

“Karachi is attracting foreign investment that is not only paving way for eliminating poverty and unemployment but also improving quality of life of citizens,” he said. Sindh Governor appreciated that Aga Khan Foundation and its subsidiaries were providing needed support to many of the government run public welfare schemes.

Services rendered by Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) and its affiliated organizations, in health and education sectors are highly appreciable, said the Governor.

He acknowledged that updated medical facilities available at Aga Khan Hospital have helped thousands of local patients who otherwise could not go abroad for needed treatment.

The delegation that called on the Governor also included President, AKF - southern region, Amin Muhammad Lakhani and Shams A Essani.