KARACHI - A sessions court on Friday transferred the case against Senator Nehal Hashmi to an anti-terrorism court after charges of terrorism were added to the FIR filed against the senator.

A district and sessions judge in Karachi was hearing the case against Hashmi when police issued a challan against the senator which states that charges of terrorism have been included in the on-going case.

After reviewing the challan, the judge ordered the case to be transferred.

The former PML-N leader was booked last month for allegedly using threatening language against the judiciary and public servants during a speech to party workers in Bahadurabad.

Earlier on Friday, the senator had filed a request in the Supreme Court asking that the investigations against him be stopped immediately.

“The proceedings of the criminal case should be stopped,” the request says, adding that Attorney General Ashtar Ausuf cannot remain the prosecutor in the case.

Late last month, the SC had announced that it would frame charges against Hashmi on July 10.

The senator had come under fire after he was seen in a video apparently warning individuals conducting a Supreme Court-sanctioned investigation that they will be “taken to task” for grilling the premier’s family.

The chief justice had taken suo motu notice of the video and summoned the senator to appear before the special bench overseeing the implementation of the Panama Papers verdict.

Senator Nihal Hashmi in his submission to the Supreme Court said his criticism was aimed at Imran Khan and JIT and not the Apex Court.