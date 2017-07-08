KARACHI - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took swipe at Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in his address on Friday.

Addressing a rally as part of the party’s election campaign for PS-114 bye-elections in Karachi, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan are two sides of the same coin.

He said that the two leaders only know how to abuse others. He added, “No one cares about the masses.”

“Both are products of the establishment,” the PPP chief stated.

He went on to say that PM Sharif is only worried about saving himself from the joint investigation.

“PM is worried about protecting the stolen wealth,” Bilawal said.

He further said that that extremism is rising again in the country. He added that that terror attacks continue to take place in Pakistan despite the sacrifices rendered by our security forces.

The People’s Party chief stated that the federal government said that the federal government is engaged in friendship with India. He added, “I do not support Pakistan being friends with India.”

“Afghanistan became closer to India and Iran is also not happy with us,” Bilawal added.

He added that the federal government has not been able to appoint a foreign minister yet.

He termed PS-114 constituency as “Mini Pakistan” as all nationalities are settled here.

He added that PPP considers PS-114 constituency very important.