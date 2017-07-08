KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Khurrum Sherzaman Friday demanded that the new provincial accountability body should operate directly under the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

In a statement issued on Friday, Zaman said that in order to ensure that the provincial accountability body that will replace the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Sindh be autonomous and independent from the Sindh government, it should operate directly under the supervision of the Chief Justice of SHC.

Sherzaman blasted the Sindh government for repealing the NAB Ordinance in Sindh without presenting new legislation for its replacement or amendments to the Sindh Enquiries & Anti-Corruption Act, 1991 to make the Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment more autonomous and independent from the Sindh Government.

The Sindh Enquiries & Anti-Corruption Act, 1991 empowers the Sindh Government to appoint the Chairman and Directors of the Anti-Corruption Establishment cell and then one of the directors shall be appointed Director of Anti-Corruption.

The chief minister on Wednesday stated that the provincial government was going to restructure and strengthen the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) through legislation, under which, the provincial assembly, treasury members and the opposition, would be empowered to appoint its chairman. If this is the case then the treasury benches with a clear majority will appoint their favorites all the time as Chairman of ACE.

He said that this is why he is demanding that the power to appoint the Chairman of ACE should lie with the Chief Justice of SHC and that the remaining directors be appointed with the mutual consent of the Chief Justice of SHC and Chairman ACE.

In order for the accountability process to be fair, impartial, effective and de-politicized, the involvement of the political government and politicians in the operations of any new or restructured accountability body in Sindh must be minimized.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party Workers Leader Naheed Khan had also demanded of the Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Umar to not sign newly passed accountability bill.

She said that this was the way to stop accountability process in the province and give free hand to corrupt ruling elite in the Sindh province to do whatever they wanted to do.

She said that that this bill was only aimed to stop inquiries against the fellows and blue eyed of a political leader but all of these efforts would go in vain.

She further said that the home minister in Sindh province was himself involved in heinous crimes and was terminated from his job after interfering in Rangers activities in the Sindh province.

They are against any sort of accountability and is therefore trying to remove the IGP Sindh from his post as he is the only hindrance in their way of corruption.