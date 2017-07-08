KARACHI -A fire engulfed to a plastic factory on Friday morning in city’s New Karachi Industrial area. After being inform initially two fire tenders of Fire Brigade reached at the fire site and started extinguish operation, later 12 fire tenders and 2 bowsers from the city were also called at the site and declared a third degree fire. The fire fighters after the hectic efforts of 12 hours control the fire.

Presence of chemicals and construction material hampered the efforts to put out the fire. However; no life loss was reported as the workers were rescued safely from the factory.

Due to the intense fire a part of the building and an electricity transformer collapsed while millions of rupees material, machinery and 10 thousand plastic bags were gutted into the inferno.

Later, official of the Sindh Building Control Authority also reached at the spot and sealed 12 factories located in surrounding of the blazed factory. They said that the factories were sealed over concerns of dilapidated condition because the fire also affected to buildings of these factories.

They further said that a committee will inspect the buildings of the factories later if any building found dangerous it will be demolished.