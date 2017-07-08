KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar Friday said that Prime Minister Pakistan Nawaz Sharif will announce a big package for Karachi in his next visit to the city.

This he stated while talking to media after meeting with a PML-N delegation comprising Sindh president Babu Sarfraz Jatoi and vice presidents at mayor office.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Dr Arshad Vohra, parliamentary leader in city council Aslam Afridi, chairmen of city council’s committees and other persons were also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, Mayor Karachi said that Prime Minister would soon be visiting Karachi to announce a big package for Karachi which, adding that this would help solving problems of Karachi.

Wasim further said that the meeting with PML-N local leadership would prove beneficial for the citizens of Karachi and would help to solve the problems of Karachiites. He said that an alliance at council level would be helpful to resolve Karachi issues and PML-N is the first party to take step toward resolving Sindh and Karachi issues.

Later, PML-N Sindh president Babu Sarfaraz Jatoi while talking to media said that they had discussed garbage and other issues of Karachi with Mayor Karachi. “Several schemes for Karachi are under consideration of the federal government,” he added.

He hoped that more parties would be part of the alliance. He further against they are against current passed accountability bill in Sindh Assembly and would support any party who is against the bill. He further said that it might be possible that MQM and PML-N agree upon seat adjustment in next general election.

Earlier, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar along with Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra and other officials of KMC welcomed the delegation of PML-N.

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Sajid Wazir Khan of Pak Navy met with Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar in his office on Friday to discuss matters of mutual interest. Mayor Karachi informed him about the measures that have been taken by the municipal leadership of Karachi for solving city problems.

He said such sectors have been given preference which are directly associated with the citizens daily life. Mayor Karachi and Rear Admiral Sajif Wazir Khan reciprocated with souvenir and shields on this occasion.