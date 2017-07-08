KARACHI - Political campaign in PS-114 by-poll has come to an end on Friday night with top political leadership of four major parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Jamaat-i-Islami, Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf and Pakistan People’s Party visited the constituency to gather support for their candidates and ensuring their victory in the by-poll.

The polling is scheduled to be held on July 9. The provincial assembly constituency PS-114 comprises 292,875 registered voters including Karachi Administration Employees Cooperative Housing Society (KAECH), Defence View, Azam Basti, Mehmoodabad No 1 to 6, Chanesar Goth and Manzoor AKhter and Rehman colonies.

There are 27 candidates are contesting the polls, but the main contest is being expected among the top four political parties.

The parties are focusing on gaining the support of all 185,179 registered voters of the constituency, of which 77,496 voters are female and 107,679 are male.

PS-114 is like a mini Pakistan as people from all over the country have settled in the area. This includes Sindhis, Baloch, Saraikis, Punjabis, Pakhtuns and Urdu-speaking people.

The area is not only diverse ethnically but also boasts a wide variety of religious groups. The Christian community makes up more than 23 percent of the registered votes, with 25,000 residents and the Hindu community has another few thousand voters in the area.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement had nominated Kamran Tessori a newly entrant into the party and former PML-F leader as its candidate in the constituency while Jamaat-i-Islami had nominated Zahoor Ahmed Jadoon.

Pakistan People’s Party has nominated one of its party stalwart and Senator Saeed Ghani for the seat, who also had support base due to his residence in the area.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had appointed Najeeb Haroon, founding member of the party for the seat.

The top political leadership of all four parties had visited the area in order to gather support for their candidates.

The PTI MNA Shah Mehmood Qureshi had visited Karachi and the PS-114 constituency and addressed rallies and corner meetings in order to gather support for the party candidate Najeeb Haroon.

The JI Chief Siraj ul Haq also visited the constituency on Thursday and held a public gathering in the area.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also addressed a public gathering in the constituency on the last day of election campaign in order to support the PPP candidate.

Top MQM-Pakistan leadership including Farooq Sattar, Khalid Maqbol Siddiqui and others had also visited different party camps and attended corner meetings in order to ensure support on a seat that was won by their party candidates several times.

Meanwhile, the three major parties including MQM, JI and PTI had accused PPP of using provincial governed machinery to facilitate its workers and create hurdles for the respective parties.

The PPP had also accused MQM of using the Local government structure to support their party activists.

Different parties that are not participating in the election has announced their support to the parties with PPP able to get gather support of JUI-F, MWM and ANP while PTI having support for former winner from the seat Irfanullah Marwat, who had resigned from PML-N and religious groups.

MQM-Pakistan is also able to gather support from once its stern rival MQM-Haqiqi whose leader Afaq Ahmed had asked his supporters to vote for MQM-Pakistan in order to avoid distribution of Mohajir voters.