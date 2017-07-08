SHIKARPUR - Pakistan especially Sindh province has been suffering since long due to corruption and such involved officers/officials would be exposed before long while corruption has been proved ulcer for nation.

This was said by Fareed Farooqi, Chairman of Watan Foundation, in a rally, which was taken out by Watan Foundation from Lakhi gate up to Rustam Chowk, here on Friday.

Rally was led by Fareed Farooqi, the Chairman Watan Foundation and others. Abdullah Shaikh, Rahib Shaikh, leaders of Watan Foundation and others vowed to expose involved corrupt officers and official, who were involved in corruption. The prominent Molvi Abdul Fatah Mahar and others also spoke on the occasion.