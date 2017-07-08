SHIKARPUR - Senior Superintendent of Police [SSP] Shikarpur Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui has been directed to report at Central Police Office [CPO] Karachi due to his poor performance.

According to sources, SSP Shikarpur Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui has been directed to report at CPO Karachi till further orders while according to sources no one has been posted in Shikarpur as SSP.

It is learnt that, during the short period his posting as SSP Shikarpur lawlessness and tribal disputes were increased due to his poor administration, at least 16 persons of both the rival tribesmen were killed during bloody firing.