KHAIRPUR - Two brothers were electrocuted in Gadeji on Friday.

According to detail, a villager Maqbool Ahmed Rajper was repairing a fan in his house suddenly he got electric shock while his brother Masnoor Rajper tried to rescue him, unfortunately both the brothers died on the spot.

The bodies of both the brothers brought to Ranipur Hospital where doctor confirmed their death.

BODIES FOUND

A tortured body of a young man was found near village Essan Bhayo on Friday.

On receiving information, Baberloi police reached near Essan Bhayo and recovered a tortured to death body of young man.

Later, the body was identified as Sikander Ali Bugti and brought to Gharhi Mori hospital. The cause of murder is to be stated old enmity between two groups of bugti tribe.

Also, a tortured body of a girl was recovered near Ghotki. According to Ghotki police a body 15 years old girl was found from the crop of sugarcane near Ghotki bypass and brought to Ghotki hospital. The body was identified as Siddiqa Sawand, resident of village Janan Sawand.

According to police she was killed with axe and thrown in sugarcane crop. After post mortem body hand over to its heirs. No case had been register till the filing of story.