KARACHI: On Wednesday night, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah paid a surprise visit to different areas of Karachi.

To review cleanliness arrangements, Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Burns road and Empress Market. To examine progress on the enduring development work, he also visited the University road.

With Youth, the CM also played cricket, after which he had Sehri at a restaurant near Bahadurabad area.

Murad Ali Shah, talking to media on the occasion said that the enduring development project would be completed and accomplished in June.

Sindh Minister for Information Nasir Shah, Minister for Local bodies Jam Khan Shoro and Law Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar also accompanied and escort the Chief Minister.