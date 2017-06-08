KARACHI - Karachi Medical and Dental College Principal Dr Anjum Nargis called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zuabir on Wednesday at Governor’s House.

The governor said that dental sector was important but no considerable attention was paid on it in the past. “This is why there is lack of dental surgeons in the Sindh province. However, Karachi Medical and Dental College is on the top of the list to boost standard of doctors in this regard.”

Governor and Dr Anjum Nargis exchanged views on the education in college, modern machinery usage and training skills. He said that it was important to set way for testing education standard in educational institutes. He also said that federal government would provide every possible cooperation to Karachi Medical and Dental College for providing education skills on modern lines.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor of NED University of Engineering and Technology Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zuabir at Governor’s House.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that higher education had got central role for economic development and civilised welfare society. “Writers, analysts, teachers and education experts could play important role for higher education and curriculum preparation according to present era and government would provide cooperation in this regard.” The governor said that NED University was playing active role in engineering sector which was the key to development in this era.

Engineering sector’s important will further boost after completion of CPEC project. Because CPEC’s more benefit would be to province that’s why it is need of time to give importance to engineering sector. The federal government is paying full attention towards higher education on priority basis. He also admired the laptop scheme of Prime Minister and said students would get more research opportunities.

VC Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi told the governor that effective steps were being taken to bolster engineering sector as the federal government’s cooperation in this regard was ideal in this regard.

Also, an eight-member delegation of Karachi Goods Carrier Association (KGCA) led by its chairman Noor Khan Niazi called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair at Governor House and discussed with him transporters’ issues. On this occasion, the governor assured that all possible measures would be adopted for solving the problems relating to transporters.

Zubair said that the transport play a significant role in fulfilling the social needs of the society. “The ongoing development works and mega projects in the country would increase the financial and social activities.” He further said that all real issues of goods transporters will be resolved through dialogue. He said: “No issue can be resolved by resorting to protests because these sheds negative impacts on economy.” The transporters appreciated the special interest shown by the governor and his attitude towards solving their problems.

