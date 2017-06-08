KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that Muhammad Bin Qaim had not only conquered the land of Sindh but had also won the hearts of people. He was speaking at an Iftar party, held in connection with ‘Baab-ul-Islam’ here at Shah Faisal Town on Wednesday.

The JI leader said that Pakistan is not only a country but an ideology.

He was of the view that eliminating evils from the country is a religious obligation.

On the occasion, he urged people to join the party for the progress and development of the country.

Talking about the role of JI in the progress of the city, he said that the party had been solving the problems of the city, irrespective of its position in the assembly and the local government. “During the tenures of Nematullah Khan and Abdus Sattar Afghani, Karachi witnessed remarkable development,” he added.

The JI leader recalled that 100 million gallons of water was provided to the city during Nematullah’s tenure on daily basis.

He further said that Nematullah had managed to compile the feasibility report of K-4 project under which 260 million gallons of water was to be supplied to the city.

Talking about the ongoing power crisis in the city, Naeem said that K-Electric itself had become a mafia. “JI is campaigning against the KE, but unfortunately no other political party in the city is ready to even speak against the power utility.

He held KE responsible for the deaths of around 5000 people during heatwaves in Karachi.

He also urged the Karachiites and the office-bearers of JI to form committees so that their power-related issues could be resolved.

Stressing the need for unity among the citizens, the JI leader assured them that only the honest leadership of JI had solution to their problems.