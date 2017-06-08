KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Labour, Transport and Mass Transit Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that it was responsibility of society to protect destitute, orphan children particularly girls so that they grow up as normal citizens.

He said this while distributing Eid gifts among the destitute and orphan children of Dar-ul-Binat Karachi at Karachi Press Club on Wednesday, said a statement.

He said media should play its role in creating awareness and sensitize society on this important matter.

He said that Sindh government was taking solid measures for the proper education and grooming of orphans so that they could be useful citizens.

He said that issue of ‘Form B’ will be raised with NADRA authorities so that these girls not face any problem in pursuing education and other routine life matters in future.

He also offered social welfare department full support for establishing Dar-ul-Binat in Sukkur.

Addressing the ceremony, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz said that Darul-Binat Karachi was providing free lodging & boarding facility and education to destitute and orphan girls. They have been provided home like atmosphere.

She said that presently eighteen girls with different age group were being accommodated in Dar-ul-Binat Karachi.

She said that only one such center was working in the province and added that department of social welfare was planning to establish at least one such center at divisional level through out province for the welfare of orphan girls.

She informed that we were facing challenge of issuance of ‘Form B’ from NADRA as these girls were orphan. He appealed NADRA authorities to repeal the requirement of parents’ name instead mention the Director Dar-ul-Binat as guardian.

Later Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah distributed Eid gifts among the girls.

Deputy Director Dar-ul-Binat Zeenat Ara, Incharge Syeda Sadaf and other officials of social welfare department were also present on the occasion.

