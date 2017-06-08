KARACHI - One person was killed and two others were injured in different incidents of street crimes here on Wednesday while the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) claimed to have arrested over twenty suspects in raids and operations carried out in various localities of the city.

According to details, gunmen shot dead a man in the limits of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.

Police said that deceased Syed Umar Shah was drawing cash from an ATM machine located at Rashid Minhas Road where gunmen intercepted him. “When Umar resisted their attempt to rob him, the bandits shot him dead and managed to flee,” police said, and added, “Body of the victim was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.”

Police said that Umar was a water tanker driver.

Later his body was handed over to his family after autopsy while case was registered against unknown assailants. Similarly, street criminals attempting to snatch mobile phones from two brothers near JPMC hospital within the limits of Saddar police station shot at them.

Police said that both brothers, Amir Ameer and Yaseen Ameer, were on their way to a university when gunmen riding a motorbike intercepted their car and tried to rob them. Police said that when the victims offered resistance, bandits resorted to firing, leaving both brothers wounded. Later the bandits managed to flee.

Both the victims were shifted to the JPMC where doctors termed their condition out of danger.

Police said that Amir was a student of Sindh Medical University, and that an FIR had been registered against unknown persons.

On the other hand, police claimed to have arrested at least 17 persons in various raids and operations.

Police said that those held also included a foreigner, who was involved in number of criminal activities.

It said it had also recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Furthermore, Anti Violent and Crime Cell (AVCC) claimed to have arrested at least six alleged outlaws. AVCC said that those taken into custody were proclaimed offenders and were wanted to police in connection with number of cases.

It is pertinent to mention here that IGP Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja has directed police to speed up operation against the absconders involved in different sort of criminal activities.