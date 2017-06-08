KARACHI - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Petroleum Limited Syed Wamiq Bokhari Wednesday handed a cheque of Rs10 million for PPL Chair established at the Petroleum Engineering department, NED University of Engineering and Technology.

This was the first tranche of an overall grant of Rs. 50 million committed by PPL for next five years with an annual disbursement of nearly Rs. 10 million.

Bukhari on the occasion said his company as a major stakeholder in fulfilling country’s energy requirements, is committed to invest in human resource development. Equal focus is also in the use of latest technology for the exploration and production sector through academia-industry partnership under PPL’s CSR programme, he said.

Chairman, Petroleum Engineering department of NED, Professor Abid Murtaza Khan and Dr. Syed Muhammad Tariq jointly received the cheque from Bokhari.

PPL Chair that became functional with a full time professor on board in August 2016, aims to prepare future human resource.

through encouraging research and development within existing graduate programme as well as initiating a postgraduate degree in PE, said the NED officials.

The Chair was said to also pursue collaboration with reputed foreign institutions.

Bokhari on the occasion said PPL has already established chairs in leading public and private sector universities, including a Petroleum Engineering Chair at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro.

Geo-physics chairs at Bahria University, Karachi Campus and University of Sindh, Jamshoro respectively were said to be also part of the PPL effort.