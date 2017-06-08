SHIKARPUR: The district administration imposed fines on traders here on Wednesday for overcharging. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shikarpur Syed Arbab Ali Shah imposed fines on fruit and vegetable merchants, namely Liaquat Ali, Chandar Lal, Ahsan, Babu, Naeem and others when they were caught selling their items at expensive rates red-handed. The AC warned them to remain careful in future.

The AC also visited the sites of ongoing development works, including Circular Road, Hathi Gate, Lakhi Gate, Stuart Gang, Siddique Mari, Qazi Mohalla, SP Office Road and directed the encroachers to remove their illegal encroachments themselves or otherwise the district administration would itself demolish them.