KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he was making all out efforts to start Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project at the earliest. “This would be the most effective, efficient and successful passenger transport mode.”

This he said while presiding over a meeting with a delegation of Chinese Railway Construction Corporation led by its vice President Mr ice President Mr Yang Jinjun and others. Minister Transport Syed Nasir Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Energy Agha Wasif and Secretary Transport Taha Farooqui also attended the meeting.

The chief minister was told that the company has landed in Karachi and has started work on its design.

The Minister for Transport, Nasir Shah told the meeting that the removal of encroachment along the alignment of KCR has been started. Most of the portion have been cleared where fencing work could be started.

The chief minister said that the project has been approved for CPEC and now the federal government would issue a formal approval in its ECNEC meeting. In August meeting of Joint group (Pakistan-China) on CPEC is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in which the project would be cleared for funding.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Chinese bank in order to do its home work is in touch with Sindh Transport Department to approve funds for KCR. “The chief minister said that he was keen to start work on KCR in December 2017 and I am sure we would make it,” he said.

It may be noted that once the project is cleared in joint group meeting international tenders for the construction of the project would be invited to award the contract.

The chief minister said that he has worked hard to make KCR a reality and work on the project would start in December.