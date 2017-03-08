Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has pledged that his party will take more steps for the empowerment of women in Pakistan and endorsed the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda and its key Sustainable Development Goals for the women.

In his message on the eve of International Women’s Day being observed across the world today (Wednesday), Bilawal said that PPP had a distinct record of electing the first-ever Muslim prime minister in the world.

“She led all weak segments of the society, especially the women, and made concerted efforts for women empowerment and gender equality in Pakistan,” he said, and added, “From the establishment of First Women Bank, induction of women in higher judiciary and establishment of separate police stations for women to distribution of land among landless women peasants, Benazir took every possible effort to bring women into the national mainstream as equal partners in progress of the country.” PPP chairman said that the PPP government had launched Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) after coming to power in 2008 in continuity of BB’s vision. “BISP has been lauded worldwide, eventually attaining an overall ‘A’ grade,” Bilawal informed.

He said that PPP had established a full-fledged Women Development Department in Sindh and awarded party tickets to the women who defeated their powerful and influential rivals to enter the Parliament.

Bilawal further said that he believed that every Pakistani girl had the potential to become Benazir Bhutto if provided with an opportunity and environment. “PPP will continue its struggle for gender equality and empowerment of every Pakistani girl,” the PPP chairman vowed.

PPP chairman further pointed out that his party had enacted several legislations for protection of women against any exploitation and atrocity. "PPP will bring in more legislation for women empowerment in future also," he concluded.