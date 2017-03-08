KARACHI - Taking serious notice of security arrangements at different shrines all over Sindh, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to prepare a foolproof security plan which includes recruitment of constables and removal of encroachments.

In this regard, he chaired a high-level meeting here at the CM House on Tuesday, which was attended by Provincial Minister for Transport & Zakat Nasir Shah, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, IG Police AD Khawaja, Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi, Secretary Home Kazi Shahid Parvez, Secretary Work Aijaz Memon, Secretary Zakat & Auqaf Riaz Hussain Soomro, DIG RRF and others.

The chief minister was told that on his instructions a security team visited Data Darbar, Lahore to see the security arrangements there and to formulate a security plan for most sensitive shrines.

It was pointed out that there were 14 most sensitive shrines in the province, which included Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Manghopir Baba, Dargah Hazrat Sakhi Abdul Wahab Shah Jilani (Hyderabad), Dargah Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, Dargah Saeedi Moosani, Dargah Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Abdullah Shah Ashabi, Shah Aaqeeq, Sachal Sarmast, Gaji Shah (Dadu), Dargah-e-Aalia Hussainabad (Shahadadkot), Shah Inayat, Udero Lal and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The chief minister was told that after 2010 blast at Data Darbar security audit of the shrine was conducted and all shrines of the province were put into A, B and C categories. The Punjab government placed 15 shrines in A category, the CM was informed. He was also told that encroachments around these shrines were removed.

Taking a policy decision, the chief minister issued directives that top priority should be given to all those shrines declared sensitive.

He constituted a committee comprising Additional IG Special Branch (Convener), DIG RRF, chief administrator Auqaf, Superintendent Engineer Hyderabad Division, concerned DC and SS and concerned chairman local council.

The committee would visit each and every Dargah, particularly Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Shah Aqeeq and Manghopir Baba to conduct their security audit.

Following the audit, the committee would grade these shrines and propose a security plan for each of them besides removal of encroachments from their vicinity and the mode of security and search to be adopted there.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to issue necessary instructions to the management of all the shrines to ask the beggars to stay away from their premises, saying they were also a security threat. He directed IG police to hire local males and females as constables and give them special training in searching the visitors and maintaining security in and around the shrines before assigning the security duties.

The CM said that the shrines were most important in terms of inter-faith unity. “People of different religions, sects and beliefs gather there by setting aside their respective beliefs and demonstrate unique unity,” he said, and added, “I want them completely secure and safe.” He ordered the construction or raising the compound walls where ever required and installation of CCTV cameras at important shrines with a well-equipped command and control room to monitor them.

The chief minister directed the home department to notify the committee and the Terms of Reference so that it could start its work from Thursday.