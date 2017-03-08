Kandhkot - Al-Khidmat Foundation Kashmore hosted a grand charity dinner to honour those who donated for the construction of a charitable hospital at Kandhkot.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Foundation is going to build a modern, charitable hospital.

The dinner, which was held at Government High School Kandhkot, was attended by hundreds of people, including doctors, engineers, advocates, social activists, journalists and other notables.

Speaking on the occasion, renowned doctor and AL-Khidmat Foundation District President Amanullah Sohryani said, “Today we have all gathered here for supporting each other because this hospital is our own hospital.”

“It is our duty to help those people who live among us, but who can't afford treatment,” he said, and added, “The hospital would house a Cardiology Ward, Children Ward, Gynae Ward, Neurology Ward, emergency and other wards.”

He further said that the hospital would be equipped with modern equipment and machinery.

Finally, he thanked Allah (The Almighty) for the monetary contribution made by people of Kashmore, and hoped the amount would increase further.

Popular artists, including Ali Gul Malah, Wahid Raza Sohryani, Rasheed Charan and others also attended the dinner and entertained the audience.

In the end, Al-Khidmat Foundation president thanked all the donors and the people who showed up at the event.