KARACHI - Sindh IGP Allah Dino Khawaja has urged police officials to make sure the implementation of temporary Resident Act 2015 and also speed up execution of the National Action Plan.

He was presiding over a meeting held here at his office on Tuesday to review the security arrangements across the province. He also ordered the police officials to make more effective security arrangements in order to avoid any untoward incident.

“All necessary security arrangements be put in place at hotels, guest houses and restaurants in the entire province, and copies of a Performa should be handed to the concerned district administrations so that they could collect complete details of the people who stay at these places. He also asked the police officials to daily seek details of the customers from the owners of these hotels and guest houses.

Khawaja also gave instructions for intensifying the crackdown against terrorists and criminals in the entire province. “Complete data of the tenants should be gathered to make sure the implementation of the temporary Resident Act 2015,” he said and added, “All the real estate agents and property dealers should be registered and no one should be allowed to rent or hire a property on rent without the production of CNIC.”

The IGP called for taking stern action against the violators.

69 more ‘illegal

immigrants’ held

Meanwhile, police has claimed to have arrested 69 more illegal immigrants during some 40 raids and operations carried out in various parts of the city on Tuesday. Police said that its personnel from all three zones carried out operations against illegal immigrants and also registered at least 17 cases.

It’s worth mentioning here that majority of those taken into custody for staying illegally were Afghan nationals.

The crackdown against illegal immigrants, particularly against the Afghans, has been intensified following multiple terrorist attacks across the county in the last couple of weeks.

On the other hand, police has also claimed to have nabbed some two dozen outlaws in various raids and operations carried out in various parts of the city.

Police said that those arrested included gangsters, bandits, street criminals and drug peddlers.

It also claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Robber killed in shoot-out

Meanwhile, a suspected robber was killed during an exchange of fire with police on Tuesday.

Police officials said the encounter took place when personnel of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Karachi police were providing security to the polio vaccination team along with the cops of Shah Faisal police station in Shah Faisal Colony, when they came across two men mounted on a motorcycle busy in looting cash, cell phones and other valuables from the passersby.

“A policeman from ACLC Muhammad Amjad attempted to stop them, but the robbers opened fire at him and his colleagues and tried to escape,” the official said, and added, “Cops also retaliated and killed one of the robbers while his accomplice managed to escape.”

They said that a motorcycle, pistol and looted cash and valuables were also recovered as a result of the shoot-out.

The body of slain robber was taken to Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth.

DIG Criminal Investigation Agency Dr Jameel Ahmed has lauded the efforts of police constable Amjad, and has announced Rs20, 000 for him as a reward.

On the other hand, a 55-year-old Aslam, resident of Ilyas Goth, was shot dead here in the remits of Ibrahim Hydri police station.

Police said that the deceased was standing outside his residence where gunmen ridding on a motorbike shot him once and managed to flee.

The victim was rushed to the JPMC where doctors preannounced him dead.

Police suspect that the victim might have been killed on offering resistance to the robbers.