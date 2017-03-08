KHAIRPUR - A medical superintendent (MS) at a health centre in Kamal Dero, Dr Sabul Ali Shah and Accountant National Bank of Pakistan Bhirya city Ahmed Khan Solangi were taken into custody on Tuesday by NAB when Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Sukkur Bench rejected their bail before arrest applications.

According to NAB officials, a case had been registered against 63 persons in connection with the embezzlement of around Rs155.475 million. “Out of these 63 accused, six are already in prisons and investigation is going on,” The officials said. They further informed that a reference was filed before NAB Court in Sukkur against these 63 accused, including Muhammad Arif Tunio, ex– branch manager NBP Bhirya city, Muhammad Ali Phanwar, ex-account officer district account office Naushehro Feroze, agents Ghulam Asghar.

Giving details of their crime, officials said that the accused would receive amounts against fake IDs of pensioners and employees frequently.

NAB’s team has brought those arrested to its Sukkur office, and have started investigation.