SUKKUR - Leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Sukkur chapter Dilwar Khan and Shahzad Aasi on Tuesday said that there was no room in the country for those involved in killing innocent people in the name of sectarianism and terrorism. In their joint statement they said that the country was facing big challenges which the PML-N government had the capacity to overcome through effective policies.

They said that the government of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had succeeded in destroying the network of terrorists and the world had acknowledged that Pakistan was sincere in its efforts to eradicate terrorism.

They said that the country's economy was improving and measures taken were being praised by international economic institutions adding that the present government had taken a number of steps to overcome the electricity and gas crises that country was facing in the past.

They further stated that since coming into power, PML-N as a political party tried its best to take all the parties along on national issues, adding that the PML-N gave respect to all political parties and considered divergence of views as beauty of democracy in the larger interest of the nation.

They said workers and leaders of PML-N had struggled for democracy and for upholding the rule of law having given immense sacrifices for its restoration. "Now it is binding upon us to strengthen it and remain tolerant towards others" they added.