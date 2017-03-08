SHIKARPUR - Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, MPA from Pakistan People’s Party (PS-11), inaugurated Save the Children’s Kangroo Mother Care (KMC) Ward and Stabilization Centre in RBUT Hospital here on Tuesday. The interventions of Save the Children, a NGO, will provide treatment to malnourished, premature and other children. Earlier, there were no such health facilities in district Shikarpur.

Speaking to media, MPA said, “Sindh has already the highest number of severely malnourished children. We are thankful to Save the Children for its continuous support for nutrition specific and child focused interventions in upper Sindh.”

Senior Manager Advocacy & Liaison of Save the Children, Iqbal Ahmed Detho said, “Under MNCH services, Kangroo Mother Care is a new approach in Pakistan for the treatment of premature and full-term children. The service providers of RBUT Shikarpur will be the pioneers in the country to adopt KMC practices.” “After the start of KMC in RBUT Shikarpur, there will be no need for hiring expensive incubators for the treatment of new-born,” Detho added.

Medical Superintendent of RBUT Shikarpur Dr Mansoor Ahmed Memon said, “Save the Children has also facilitated us in the formation of Quality Improvement Team (QIT) at RBUT. It is a kind of public citizen partnership committee. This committee is active and it is a community and health service provider’s forum.” He further said there was a plan for further betterment of health services with the involvement of community. “New interventions of KMC and Stabilization Centre are another gift by this organisation for the children of Shikarpur,” he added. Programme Director of Save the Children (Upper Sindh), Abdul Dayyan said, “Save the Children believes that every child deserves a future. In Pakistan, and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life; the opportunity to learn protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share.” A large number of people and media personnel were present on the occasion.

People were happy and they were interested in knowing more about new approach of Kangroo Mother Care-KMC.