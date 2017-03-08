KHAIRPUR - A seminar was held in the Department of Business Administration, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Tuesday, which was presided over by Professor Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences. Muhammad Ali Brohi delivered his lecture at the seminar on ‘Impact of Brand Experience on Customer Satisfaction: A Case Study of Courier Services in Sindh’ under the supervision of Professor Dr Minhoon Khan Laghari.

Brohi said, “Courier services providers in Sindh are doing their job for delivering the items to different destinations.

He added the services providers satisfied their customers by delivering their items quickly.