KARACHI - Expressing annoyance over the rundown condition of KMC’s workshop, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhter on Tuesday directed the KMC administrators to immediately make the out-of-order vehicles operational.

This he stated during his surprise visit to KMC’s workshop.

He made it clear to the officials to perform their duties honestly, or otherwise the department will take stern action against them. “All outdated vehicles and other scrap should be shifted to the store from the workshop for auction,” the mayor said, and told district corporations to work in their remits. “If any corporation exceeds its limits, then action will be taken against it,” he warned. Later, Wasim visited the Central Office of fire brigade department, and conveyed his concern over the hoisting of political banners and posters in the office.

He ordered the immediate removal of all political banners from all KMC departments. Wasim also went to the KMC store and directed that measures be taken for the auction of all outdated vehicles and other scrap. He also asked all the officials and rest of the staff to ensure they reach office on time; otherwise stern action would be taken.

Talking to media during his visit to Bilal Colony in Korangi, Wasim said that the Sindh government did not own Karachi. “If the provincial government does not give me powers, then I will approach the Supreme Court to get them,” he threatened.