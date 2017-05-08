KARACHI - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday announced office bearers for top slots in Sindh with Manzoor Wasan as senior vice president of the provincial chapter.

The approval was given by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and a notification in this regard was issued from Bilawal House.

The notification says the slot of the senior vice president was given to Manzoor Wassan, while Syed Murad Ali Shah, Rashid Rabbani and Nafisa Shah were given offices of vice presidents. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Dr Sikandar Shoro have been made deputy secretaries general of the party’s Sindh chapter.

The PPP chairman also approved names of Murtaza Wahab and Humera Alwani as deputy information secretaries.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla was given the slot of finance secretary, while Abdul Wahid Soomro and Nauman Shaikh were given offices of record and event secretary and PRO/coordination secretary, respectively.