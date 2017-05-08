KARACHI - A driver of a multinational cab service was killed in a firing incident in the District East of Karachi.

Separately, a suspected robber was killed by a mob in Orangi Town on Sunday.

The cab driver was shot dead near Hassan Square in the limits of Aziz Bhatti Police Station. Police said the deceased was identified as 25-year-old Abdur Rehman. Police officials and witnesses said the incident took place when the driver put up resistance to some robbers. "The deceased was driver of a company, but the incident was not linked to his company because he was not on duty at that time," said Aziz Bhatti SHO Adeel Afzal. "Actually, the victim was going to picnic in his van and he and another driver were waiting for their passengers when robbers came there and tried to rob them of cash and cells phones," he said. The officer said the victim put up resistance to the robbers. As a consequence, the robbers shot him and fled. The victim was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have obtained the CCTV footage to get help in tracing and arresting the culprits. A case has been registered against unidentified persons and further investigation is under way.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed Sindh Police Inspector General Allah Dino Khowaja to arrest the culprits within 48 hours. "I can't tolerate such incidents with innocent citizens," he said. "The anti-peace elements want to disrupt the peace of the city again," he said.

Separately, a suspected robber was killed by an angry mob in Orangi Town. Police said the suspect and his accomplice were looting a rickshaw driver outside a marriage hall at gunpoint when some people caught one of the two robbers. The other robber however managed to flee. The mob then beat the suspected robber to death at the scene before the police arrived. The police then reached the scene and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. His body was later shifted to the morgue for identification.