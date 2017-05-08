KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Sunday that separate roads would be built for heavy traffic in the provincial capital.

He said the Sindh government had failed to manage the traffic system in Karachi. “We will submit suggestions in this regard to the court next week,” he said while talking to the media after submitting his statement with regard to heavy traffic and encroachments in the city, to the Sindh High Court.

Municipal Commissioner Hanif Mohammad, director for anti-encroachments, director for law and lawyers were also present on this occasion.

The city mayor said that transporters should submit suggestions for improvement in the traffic system to the court. He said that city’s population had increased to 30 million. He said the city did not have sufficient police personnel to control the traffic. He thanked the court for taking notice of heavy traffic in the city. He said the transport department of the Sindh government was responsible for traffic management, but it had failed to deliver.

It is worth mentioning here that the court had ordered a ban on entry of heavy traffic in the city before 10pm.

On the other hand, the Karachi commissioner has decided to shift the heavy traffic to Hub River Road. Transporters have also assured the city administration that they would use the Hub River Road for heavy traffic going to Karachi Port Trust.