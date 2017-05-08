KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government has allocated ample funds for the development of all the districts through district and provincial annual development programmes (ADPs).

“What is required from the elected representatives is that they own these schemes by monitoring their progress,” he added.

He was presiding over four different meetings held here at the CM House on Sunday to review ADPs of different districts.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Jam Mehtab Dahar, Jam Khan Shoro, Imdad Pitafi, Fayaz Butt, Planning and Development (P&D) Chairman M. Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, provincial secretaries, Fazal Pechuho, Hassan Naqvi, Jamal Shah, Aziz Uqaili, Aijaz Memon, Ramzan Awan and others.

The chief minister said that Jacobabad had a Rs5 billion throw-forward in its ADP. “Therefore it is quite difficult for the government to complete them during the next financial year,” he said, and added, “I am going to allocate Rs1 billion for the district ADP to complete some important schemes.”

He directed works department to complete Garhi Khero - Usta Mohammad up to Balochistan border on priority basis.

Local government Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that Jacobabad Municipal Committee had Rs155 million extra funds. “Therefore, these must be used transparently for the uplift of the city by ensuring cleanliness and improved drainage system,” he emphasised.

He told the meeting that the provincial ADP of Jacobabad district was worth Rs2818.730 million under which 87 schemes were to be completed by 13 different departments. “The government has Rs2295.375 million for them while the expenditures are Rs1747.781 million,” he added.

The chief minister told the representatives of Jacobabad district that he had identified 16 schemes which would be completed by June 2017 and for which he had released full funds.

The meeting was attended by MNAs from Jacobabad Mir Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, Mir Shabbir Bijarani, MPAs Mumtaz Jakhrani, Dr Sohrab Sarki, Aurangzeb Panhwar and others.

Regarding Kandhkot and Kashmore, the chief minister said since these cities were located on the borders between Balochistan and Punjab; therefore both the cities must be developed and kept neat and clean and there should not be any encroachments.

When former MNA Gull Mohammad Jakhrani pointed out the absence of a girls college in Kashmore, P&D Chairman Muhammad Waseem said that college’s building was almost ready and some finishing touches were required to hand over the possession.

Murad, while expressing his displeasure, directed Minister for Education Jam Mehtab to start classes in the girls high school in the evening till the building was handed over.

MNA from Kashmore –Kandhkot said that another important scheme was the Cadet College Karampur.

“60 percent work on the building has been completed,” he informed the meeting. Provincial Minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani said that it was in his constituency and he was himself monitoring the work so that it could be completed by December 2017.

When the area MPAs pointed out the need for a stadium at Tangwani, the CM issued directives to the concerned officials to acquire land for the purpose and build road to connect Karampur with Tangwani.

Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that he was working to rationalize the staff of local bodies of Tangwani, Karamur and others in Kashmore district.

“Under the provincial ADP, 12 different departments have launched 65 schemes of worth Rs3099.169 million while the expenditures are Rs1657.227 million,” he added.

The chief minister said that he had identified 13 schemes which would be completed by June 2017 because complete funds had been released for them.

The elected representatives of the district namely MNAs Ahsan Mazari, Shabbir Khan Bijarani, MPAs Mukesh Chawla, Rauf Khoso, Abid Khan, District Council Chairman Mahboob Bijarani, PPP President Gull Mohammad Jakhrani and others attended the meeting.

Regarding Shikarpur, the CM recalled that once the city was compared with Paris and now it was faced with enormous issues, the foremost of which is its drainage system. “I want to resolve these issues at any cost,” he said categorically.

He regretted that work on the drainage scheme in Shikarpur had been continuing since 2005, but it had not been completed so far.

He opined that merely the construction of the drainage system was not enough, but it must have proper width and natural gravity.

He directed Local Government Minister jam Khan Shoro to monitor work on the drainage system. MPA Imtiaz Sheikh brought it to the CM’s knowledge the lingering issues of Shikarpur like the Cattle Colony, shifting of the bus stand and the upgradation of Shah Abdul Latif University.

Murad said that Cattle Colony would be established over an area of 124 acres. “The landfill site, as identified by the local government, would be set up at Lodra,” he said, and added, “I am issuing necessary instructions to shift the bus terminal to Sukkur-Shikarpur road.”

MNA Aftab Mirani and Imtiaz Sheikh requested the chief minister that the road schemes to cost Rs149.799 million should be completed early.

The chief minister assured the elected representatives that these schemes would be completed by end of December.

Abdi Bhayo said that the drainage system of Khanpur was in a dilapidated condition.

He directed the Local government Department to take necessary action and improve the drainage system.

Uplift schemes of Garhi Yasin, Lakhi, Lodra and Kot Sultan were also discussed in the meeting.

It may be noted that in Shikarpur district 10 departments have launched 50 ADP schemes for Rs2069.550 million against which Rs1149.388 million while the utilization is Rs485.236 million.

The meeting was attended by MNA Aftab Shaban Mirani, MPAs Imtiaz Sheikh, Abdi Bhayo, Wahid Bux Bhayo, District Council Chairman Agha Masihuddin and others.

Regarding Dadu, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the district was most important since it was located at the Indus Highway. “Therefore it must be connected with other parts of Sindh through a network of roads,” he emphasised.

MNA Rafiq Jamali told the meeting that the remodeling of Dadu Canal and Johi Branch were going slow and were not proper either.

The chief minister said that it was a scheme worth Rs800 million and directed Secretary Irrigation Jamal Shah to monitor the work and make it a quality work.

The schemes of works department, which came under discussion, were Rs234.845 million worth and 18.4km long Johi Road, construction of a 10km long road from Punj Mori to village Jhalo at the cost of Rs80.501; improvement of 15km long road from Piaro Station to Sita Road at the cost of Rs129.467 million and various others for which the chief minister directed Works Minister Imdad Pitafi to get these completed in time.

The chief minister directed P&D department to revise Rs589.7 million improvement and extension of drainage scheme Dadu, so that it could be completed by end of December 2017.

He directed PHE, education, health and works departments to complete their schemes in the district.

He told the elected representatives of Dadu district that he had identified 20 ongoing schemes to be completed by end of June because all the funds for them had been released.

He urged them to monitor the ongoing works so that their quality and pace could be ensured.

MNAs of Dadu Rafiq Jamali, Imran Zafar Leghari, Mrs Musrat Rafiq Mahesar, MPAs Pir Mujeeb, Ghulam Shah Jilani, Aziz Junejo, Kulsoom Chandio, SHajila Leghari, Chairman Distt Council Ashraf Solangi and others.