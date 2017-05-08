LARKANA - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Sunday distributed laptops to 153 university students under Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme.

The laptops were distributed to students of CMC, BADC, Benazir Institute of Nursing & Community Health and postgraduate students of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU).

The laptops were received from the Higher Education Commission under the 'Prime Minister's National Programme for the Provision of Laptops to Talented Students'.

Addressing the laptops distribution ceremony at the main campus of SMBBMU, the governor said it was the wisdom and vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who introduced this scheme for the students to facilitate them and promote research culture. He announced cash prizes and lunch at Governor’s House for top ten achievers of HEC laptop scheme.

On the occasion, Zubair announced building a 500-bed university hospital under PM's programme very soon. The governor, who is also the chancellor of public sector universities, promised that he would play his role to get two recently recognised colleges by PMDC and PNC notified by the federal government.

SMBBMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ghulam Asghar Channa also spoke on the occasion.

PML-N Sindh President Babu Sarfaz Khan Jatoi, Senator Nehal Hashmi, Shah Muhammad Shah, SMBBMU Registrar Professor Afsar Bhutto, Deputy Commissioner Kashif Ali Tipu, SSP Umer Tufail, teaching faculty of the university, Abdul Samad Bhatti and a large number of students were present.