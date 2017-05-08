KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that Karachiites are sick of K-Electric and want the power company to pay back their money.

He expressed these views while addressing a "people's court" in the Nazimabad area of Karachi on Sunday. During the court, a large number of people shared their problems and presented proofs against the KE.

Addressing the gathering, Naeem said that KE had collected Rs200 billion illegally from its consumers. He recalled that according to decisions of the competent authorities, the company was bound to pay billions of rupees to Karachiites.

He said that KE had to pay back Rs17 billion to its consumers in Karachi under the head of clawback, Rs13 billion collected as double bank charges, Rs11 billion under illegal meter rent and Rs5 billion subsidy, which it was supposed to give to its consumers.

He said that dues payable to national institutions and tax authorities were in addition to the amount mentioned above. He said that successive governments sheltered the misdeeds of the company. He said that Nepra issued several rulings against the KE, but they were not implemented.

Naeem said that the now defunct KESC was privatised for a few billion rupees, far less than its real value. He said that political governments of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) fully supported the KE and sheltered its misdeeds. He said the then MQM city mayor had given the KE relief in terms of taxes and the amount it owed to the local government. He called for action against all those involved in privatisation of the then KESC.

Naeem said there was no need for loadshedding in Karachi if the company utilises its power generation capabilities on full scale. He said that KE's de-rated production capacity is 2,093 megawatt, while the NTDC provides 650 megawatts and IPPs provide 350 megawatts of electricity to the company. Karachiites need almost 2,300 megawatts, whereas the KE's production capacity and the electricity made available to the company by IPPs and the federal government is 3,093 megawatts, he said.

He rejected the KE's claim that it was providing uninterrupted power supply to 61 percent areas of Karachi. He asked the question that how many of the KE consumers were enjoying uninterrupted power supply? He said the consumer base of the KE was more than 2.6 million and the citizens wanted to know that how many people in Karachi were being provided power supply round the clock.

On the occasion, Naeem directed the Public Aid Committee of the party to establish a complaint cell in the area and get their issues resolved.