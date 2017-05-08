SHIKARPUR - Police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender in an encounter, which took place in the Katcha area in the limits of Nabi Shah Wagan Police Station here on Sunday.

According to an official, a special police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Syed Jahan Shah conducted several raids and succeeded in arresting a proclaimed offender identified as Wahid Bakhsh Brohi.

He was wanted by police in several cases, which were registered against him with different police stations in the Shikarpur district.

Police seized two double barrel guns and several bullets from him. An FIR was registered against him at Nabi Shah Wagan Police Station on behalf of the state.

MIDWIVES’ DAY COMMEMORATED

The Maternity Child Health Integrated Programme (Jeopago) marked the International Midwives’ Day in collaboration with the MNCH at the Midwifery School here on Sunday.

Dr Kazi Khursheed Ahmed, district health officer of Shikarpur, was chief guest and Dr Agha Fareed Ahmed, focal person for the MNCH programme, and Midwifery School Principal Zahid Iqbal were guests of honour on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kazi Khurshed and Dr Agha Fareed highlighted the services rendered by midwives in the suburban areas of the district and paid rich tributes to them. The problems faced by midwives were highlighted through tableaus presented by midwives on this occasion.

Asif Soomro, Nazeer Leghari, Asadullah Pahore, Israr Ali Shah, Agha Waheed Ahmed, Dr Sabhagi, Barkatullah, Asif Hussain Shah and officials of the health department were also present on the occasion.