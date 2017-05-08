Kandhkot - Kashmore police on Sunday recovered two Hindu abductees from Katcha area.

According to details, police recovered Vikash, 22, and Kantesh, 25, who had been kidnapped from village Chimni in the limits of Gouspur police station five days ago.

Kashmore district police Chief Dr Samiullah Soomro, at a press conference, told that on a tip off, a heavy contingent of police, along with special unit force, cordoned off the katcha areas, namely Miyani, Badani, Jamal Gheehalpur and others and raided a hideout in village Bhurro Oghahi and Amanullah Oghahi near Gulab Patan where abductees had been kept.

“Finally, police managed to recover them safely,” he said.

To a question, SSP Kashmore replied that the kidnappers had left their hideout before the raid, leaving the detainees alone.

He, however, said that the kidnappers would be arrested soon.

He asked the citizens to trust the police and point out any criminal element or activity. “Outlaws will be apprehended only if the citizens fulfill their responsibilities,” he said, and added, “Action will be taken against the criminals across Kashmore district without any discrimination.

There is none above the law, and whosoever was found involved in any wrongdoing will be behind the bars.”

It is worth-mentioning here that Kashmore police has initiated a major offensive against the criminals across the district, and in various raids more than 100 suspects have been arrested from different areas; leading to a decline in the crime rate.