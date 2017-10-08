KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he wants every child, boy or a girl, enrolled in school in Sindh as well as in rest of the country.

“Education is the only weapon through which evils of ignorance and illiteracy could be defeated and a peaceful and harmonious society could be groomed,” Bilawal stated while presiding over a meeting held to review efforts being made by the Sindh government for improving state of education in the province.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister for Education Jam Mehtab Dahar, Managing Director of Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) Naheed S Durrani and others. The team, led by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, briefed the chairman about steps being taken by the Sindh government to improve the education sector and increase enrolment of children.

Bilawal said that education had always been a top priority for the party. He urged the provincial government to play a more proactive role in achieving the goals. PPP chairman said that although the Sindh government had reopened thousands of schools, but he wanted all schools to be reopened.

He pointed out that the World Bank (WB) had appreciated the smart solutions adopted by the Sindh government to improve the state of education.

It is recalled here that the WB had stated in a report that the Sindh School Monitoring System spread across 15 districts and even to the remotest parts of the province.

“Plans are underway to expand it to the entire province.

This first digital system in the education sector in Pakistan allows transparent and effective monitoring of staff, students and school infrastructure. More than 210,000 teaching and non-teaching staff have been profiled using biometric information, covering more than 26,200 schools,” the report added.