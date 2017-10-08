Karachi - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has rejected the news doing rounds on media that hunt for the knife-wielding man, who has so far attacked 15 women in the city, has been assigned to it. Talking to The Nation, a CTD official, on condition of anonymity, said although CTD was assisting police in nabbing the serial attacker, who had so far operated mainly in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal areas, but the impression that it had been assigned the task to get to the attacker was wrong.

Meanwhile, Karachi police has also decided to seek assistance from other special investigation cells and units of Sindh police in order to arrest the attacker. The decision was taken after its failure to arrest the serial attacker and marked increase in incidents of knife-wielding motorcyclist attacking women on the streets of Karachi.

Apart from that, police have also appealed to the citizens to provide information about the attacker if they had any.

Besides that the Force has also released sketches of the attacker, who uses helmet and is dressed in white Shalwar Qameez.

The sketches also inform the public that the attacker uses different 125cc motorbikes in attacks. The sketches also explain the physic and height of the attacker.

It is worth mentioning here that Sindh IGP AD Khawaja has also directed police to constitute special teams for the arrest of the attacker, who still remains a mystery to the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

He has further directed the police officials concerned to adopt latest and modern strategies in vogue to nab such kind of criminals.

Besides that the IGP has also ordered the officials to strengthen coordination with Rangers and other law enforcement agencies.