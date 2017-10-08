KARACHI - Following the prediction of heatwave in the metropolis by Pakistan Metrological Department, Karachi mayor has imposed emergency at all 12 hospitals of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

According to a statement issued here on Saturday, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has directed the health department of KMC to take all precautionary measures so that heat-related deaths could be prevented.

The mayor further directed that all paramedical staff and doctors ensure their presence during the emergency and increase the stock of medicines to deal with any emergency.

Wasim also appealed to the citizens to approach the nearest KMC hospital, if they had a heatstroke. He also asked other medical institutes of the city to take measures to deal with expected heatstroke and ensure swift operation in case of any untoward situation. Akhtar also directed the KE to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the heatwave to save the life of Karachiites.